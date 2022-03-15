Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target Raised to C$50.00 at TD Securities

Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Get Rating) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Empire from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Empire from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$47.40.

TSE:EMP.A opened at C$44.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.82. Empire has a 1-year low of C$36.20 and a 1-year high of C$45.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$39.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$39.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Empire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.13%.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

