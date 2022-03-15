Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Short Interest Down 41.5% in February

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,860,000 shares, a drop of 41.5% from the February 13th total of 51,080,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on ENB. TD Securities lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Enbridge from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.77.

NYSE ENB remained flat at $$43.92 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,686,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.49. Enbridge has a one year low of $35.58 and a one year high of $45.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.09 and its 200-day moving average is $40.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENB. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

