Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Price Target Cut to €7.20 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €9.00 ($9.89) to €7.20 ($7.91) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Enel from €9.20 ($10.11) to €8.30 ($9.12) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Enel in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Enel from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Get Enel alerts:

Enel stock opened at $6.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $64.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.71. Enel has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $10.58.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were issued a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. Enel’s payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

About Enel (Get Rating)

Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution and distribution of natural gas. Its products include green power: production of energy from renewable sources; thermal generation: produces electricity for grids; infrastructure and networks: operates power networks; energy supply: energy to homes and businesses; and global trading that manages integrated portfolios that involve hedging activities to reduce risk and regulate energy supply.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.