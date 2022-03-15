Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Position Lessened by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,854 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ET. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 390.6% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 270.3% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the period. 39.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ET shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $7.37 and a 52-week high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.62 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 7.82%. Energy Transfer’s revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.84%.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

