ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $47.15

Shares of ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $47.15 and last traded at $47.99, with a volume of 132720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ENN Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69.

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

