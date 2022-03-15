Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Price Target Increased to C$3.75 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Ensign Energy Services from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$2.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Monday, March 7th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$2.20 price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$3.35.

Ensign Energy Services stock opened at C$2.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$451.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84. Ensign Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$1.00 and a 12-month high of C$3.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.21.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Gray sold 15,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.24, for a total transaction of C$33,635.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$14,423.36.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

