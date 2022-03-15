Ensurge Micropower ASA (OTCMKTS:TFECY) Trading Down 2%

Ensurge Micropower ASA (OTCMKTS:TFECY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. 4,385 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 11,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.32.
Ensurge Micropower ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TFECY)
