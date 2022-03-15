EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by Precision Wealth Strategies LLC

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,951 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EOG opened at $115.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.98. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $122.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.79.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

In related news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EOG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Benchmark cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.48.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

