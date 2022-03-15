EPIK Prime Price Reaches $0.0462 (EPIK)

EPIK Prime (EPIK) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. EPIK Prime has a total market capitalization of $10.84 million and $280,921.00 worth of EPIK Prime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EPIK Prime has traded 22% lower against the US dollar. One EPIK Prime coin can now be bought for about $0.0462 or 0.00000117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00034244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00104310 BTC.

About EPIK Prime

EPIK Prime (EPIK) is a coin. EPIK Prime’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,382,715 coins. EPIK Prime’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BLMP (Blockchain Licensing Marketplace) is a B2B2C blockchain company processing B2B2C transactions and providing value through efficiency, traceability, and security. BLMP is pioneering licensed virtual goods and the mission of BLMP is to connect the intellectual property licensing industry with digital platforms. BLMP leverages crypto-token technology built on blockchain as a means to very easily produce and exchange liquid value in digital ecosystems. The Epik token powers BLMP's B2B blockchain licensing platform and is used to facilitate the creation, distribution, and sale of licensed virtual goods. BLMP intends to use ERC-721 to handle the unique tokenization of virtual goods meaning that each ERC-721 token represents a single, unique virtual good item on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EPIK Prime

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EPIK Prime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EPIK Prime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EPIK Prime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

