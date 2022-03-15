Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equillium, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of EQ001 which is in clinical-stage. Equillium, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EQ. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Equillium from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Equillium in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Shares of EQ stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $3.28. 19,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,200. The company has a current ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.93. The company has a market capitalization of $96.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.26. Equillium has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $8.30.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Equillium during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equillium during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Equillium during the second quarter worth approximately $181,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equillium in the 3rd quarter valued at $573,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equillium by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 21,510 shares during the period. 28.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.

