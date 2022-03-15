Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Short Interest Up 26.2% in February

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the February 13th total of 958,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 457,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Equinix stock opened at $683.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $719.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $780.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Equinix has a 1-year low of $639.16 and a 1-year high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by ($4.27). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equinix will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 223.83%.

In related news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.23, for a total transaction of $960,078.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.49, for a total transaction of $615,908.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,340 shares of company stock worth $25,366,937 in the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Equinix by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 105,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,514,000 after acquiring an additional 27,120 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its position in Equinix by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its position in Equinix by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EQIX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $970.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $847.94.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

