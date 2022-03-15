Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $73.57

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$73.57 and traded as high as C$74.88. Equitable Group shares last traded at C$74.06, with a volume of 49,785 shares trading hands.

EQB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Equitable Group to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. National Bankshares set a C$95.00 target price on shares of Equitable Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$95.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$88.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$102.69.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$73.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$95.74. The stock has a market cap of C$2.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.85%.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.64, for a total transaction of C$318,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,182,395.56. Also, Director Ronald Walter Tratch sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.00, for a total transaction of C$485,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$232,771. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,890 shares of company stock worth $1,152,361.

Equitable Group Company Profile (TSE:EQB)

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

