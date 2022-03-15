Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HARP)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, March 10th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang expects that the company will earn ($0.83) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.24). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 493.45% and a negative return on equity of 81.34%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $31.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $35.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.81.

Shares of HARP opened at $3.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.65. The company has a market capitalization of $115.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.07. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $24.20.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 310.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

