Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.31

Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.31 and last traded at $10.44, with a volume of 29037 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.97.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Erasca from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Erasca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.98 and its 200-day moving average is $16.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERAS. ARCH Venture Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Erasca in the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,246,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in Erasca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,315,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Erasca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,624,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Erasca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,651,000. Finally, EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Erasca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,849,000. 40.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Erasca Inc is a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Erasca Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

