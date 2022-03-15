Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.09

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.09 and traded as low as $12.50. Escalade shares last traded at $12.62, with a volume of 41,152 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Escalade in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Escalade from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.09. The company has a market cap of $170.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Escalade ( NASDAQ:ESCA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Escalade had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 7.78%. As a group, research analysts expect that Escalade, Incorporated will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Escalade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.82%.

In other Escalade news, CEO Walter P. Jr. Glazer purchased 3,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.13 per share, for a total transaction of $43,486.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 21.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Escalade by 225.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Escalade by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Escalade by 192.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Escalade during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Escalade by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Escalade Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESCA)

Escalade, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of sporting goods and recreational equipment. The firm operates through the Sporting Goods and Escalade Sports segments, which contain different categories including basketball goals, archery, indoor, and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

