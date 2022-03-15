Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Essent Group were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 57,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 198.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 100,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,402,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Essent Group by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESNT opened at $41.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.30. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $39.26 and a 1 year high of $54.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.26 and its 200-day moving average is $45.55.

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.66 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 66.29% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.09%.

ESNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

In related news, CEO Mark Casale sold 6,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $328,731.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Glanville purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.71 per share, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,288 shares of company stock worth $364,531 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

