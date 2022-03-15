ETNA Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $78,712.00 (ETNA)

ETNA Network (ETNA) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. During the last week, ETNA Network has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ETNA Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0841 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ETNA Network has a market cap of $1.02 million and $78,712.00 worth of ETNA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00044914 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,583.27 or 0.06605899 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,071.63 or 0.99913452 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00040646 BTC.

ETNA Network Coin Profile

ETNA Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,079,542 coins. ETNA Network’s official Twitter account is @CyclopsFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “ETNA Network (ETNA) is a hybrid DeFI-type project that is set to bridge the gap between the decentralized space and the masses that are being left out due to the complexities in DeFi. ETNA DeBank Product is best described as a Digital asset system that combines a digital money market feature that supports the use of both cryptocurrencies and whitelisted NFTs as collaterals and the first Liquidity Protocol that is augmented with a Broker-Buyer type trading (BBT) Mechanism. “

Buying and Selling ETNA Network

