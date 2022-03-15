ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:MLPB) Shares Purchased by Selway Asset Management

Selway Asset Management raised its position in ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:MLPB – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

NYSEARCA MLPB traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.67. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,492. ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $18.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.12 and a 200-day moving average of $16.16.

