Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Short Interest Update

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 709,300 shares, a decrease of 33.7% from the February 13th total of 1,070,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 886.6 days.

ERFSF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Eurofins Scientific from €125.00 ($137.36) to €110.00 ($120.88) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

Shares of Eurofins Scientific stock traded up $1.14 on Tuesday, reaching $95.37. 57 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657. Eurofins Scientific has a 52 week low of $87.80 and a 52 week high of $151.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.52 and a 200 day moving average of $117.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

