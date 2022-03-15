Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $170.83.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $709,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $377,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,576,000 after acquiring an additional 8,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $116.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.74. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 88.82 and a beta of 1.44. Euronet Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $96.30 and a fifty-two week high of $160.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.28). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $811.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing, Epay, Money Transfer, and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

