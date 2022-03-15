EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) PT Lowered to $20.00

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EverCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on EverCommerce from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on EverCommerce from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 21.08.

Shares of EVCM stock opened at 12.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 12.24 and a 200 day moving average price of 15.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. EverCommerce has a 12 month low of 10.38 and a 12 month high of 23.41.

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported -0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of 0.06 by -0.08. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EverCommerce will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in EverCommerce during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 43.15% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses. The company's solutions include Business Management Software, which include route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; Billing And Payment Solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; Customer Engagement Applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and Marketing Technology Solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

