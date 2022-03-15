EverGen Infrastructure (TSE:LCFS) Upgraded by National Bankshares to “Buy”

EverGen Infrastructure (TSE:LCFS – Get Rating) was upgraded by National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a C$17.00 price objective on the stock.
EverGen Infrastructure has a 1-year low of C$10.93 and a 1-year high of C$15.48.
EverGen Infrastructure Company Profile (Get Rating)
