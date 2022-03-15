EverGen Infrastructure (TSE:LCFS) Upgraded by National Bankshares to “Buy”

EverGen Infrastructure (TSE:LCFS – Get Rating) was upgraded by National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a C$17.00 price objective on the stock.

EverGen Infrastructure has a 1-year low of C$10.93 and a 1-year high of C$15.48.

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. The company intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. It intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade offtakers, existing customers, government entities, First Nations groups, and others in the transportation, utilities, refining, marketing, power, and other industries.

