Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Invests $201,000 in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 83.5% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 107.7% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 225.3% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $88.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.53. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $93.77.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 174.22%.

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Valero Energy from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.43.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

