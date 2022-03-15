Everipedia Price Up 0.6% Over Last Week (IQ)

Everipedia (IQ) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 15th. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $88.13 million and $9.62 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Everipedia has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Everipedia coin can currently be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00045116 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,598.82 or 0.06633752 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,241.15 or 1.00166887 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00040852 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia launched on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,448,076 coins. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

