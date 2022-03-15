Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 166,400 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the February 13th total of 217,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 271,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Evoke Pharma stock opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 7.38, a current ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Evoke Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $2.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evoke Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evoke Pharma by 192.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,336 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36,418 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Evoke Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evoke Pharma by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evoke Pharma by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,760 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 35,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.88% of the company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus.

