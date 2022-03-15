Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 669 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,273,011,000 after acquiring an additional 439,970 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 42.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,238,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $801,323,000 after acquiring an additional 372,184 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 62.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 436,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,475,000 after acquiring an additional 167,211 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,715,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,110,030,000 after acquiring an additional 135,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $723,236,000 after acquiring an additional 83,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.39, for a total transaction of $3,754,834.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.79, for a total value of $674,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,080 shares of company stock valued at $14,424,416. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $512.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $617.17 and a 200 day moving average of $654.88. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $467.22 and a 12 month high of $763.22. The firm has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.27. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 30.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on SIVB shares. Barclays upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $830.00 to $780.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $792.59.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

