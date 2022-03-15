Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 129 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 58.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1,316.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the third quarter worth $91,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 9.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 237.2% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ LANC opened at $156.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 0.23. Lancaster Colony Co. has a twelve month low of $145.79 and a twelve month high of $201.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.40.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $428.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.85 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 8.04%. Lancaster Colony’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 70.18%.

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

