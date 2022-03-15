Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its stake in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Magnite were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kopion Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 450,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,879,000 after buying an additional 263,450 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 96.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 240,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,154,000 after buying an additional 118,464 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 2.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,808,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,207,000 after buying an additional 40,519 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Magnite during the third quarter worth about $2,156,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnite during the third quarter worth about $1,920,000. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGNI stock opened at $10.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Magnite, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $53.48. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -350.88 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.59 and a 200-day moving average of $20.71.

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Magnite had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $161.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MGNI shares. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Magnite from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Magnite from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Magnite from $70.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

In other Magnite news, Director Rachel Lam purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.81 per share, for a total transaction of $32,025.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $68,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

