Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,985,000 after buying an additional 565,430 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,279,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,649,000 after buying an additional 304,439 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,236,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,931,000 after buying an additional 27,436 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,589,000 after buying an additional 78,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,146,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,742,000 after buying an additional 448,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $128,863.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $113,699.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,654 shares of company stock valued at $522,401 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $58.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 2.08. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.09 and a 1 year high of $202.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.35.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.61% and a negative net margin of 810.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 95.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTLA shares. Brookline Capital Acquisition raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $177.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.74.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

