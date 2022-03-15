Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 47.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 36.9% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HZNP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $101.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $79.81 and a 12 month high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.90 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $2,250,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 8,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $943,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 217,875 shares of company stock valued at $20,507,014. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public (Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.