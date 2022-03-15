Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 175,300 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the February 13th total of 133,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 41.7 days.

OTCMKTS EXXRF opened at $73.11 on Tuesday. Exor has a twelve month low of $63.93 and a twelve month high of $98.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.10 and its 200 day moving average is $85.95.

Exor Company Profile

Exor N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the luxury goods, reinsurance, automotive, agricultural equipment, construction equipment, commercial vehicles, and professional football businesses. The company designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars under the Ferrari brand; and reinsures agriculture, aviation/space, casualty, catastrophe, energy, engineering, financial, marine, motor, multiline, and property risks, as well as provides mortality, longevity, accident and health, and alternative risk products.

