Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Shares Gap Down to $15.92

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.92, but opened at $15.02. Expro Group shares last traded at $15.80, with a volume of 2,982 shares traded.
XPRO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Expro Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Expro Group in a report on Friday, December 3rd.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.16.
Expro Group Company Profile (NYSE:XPRO)
Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of integrated services across the well’s lifecycle. It offers well construction, subsea well access, well flow management, and well intervention applications. The company was founded on October 1, 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Expro Group (XPRO)
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Sectors You Might Have Missed with Upside
- 3 Hot Energy Stocks With More in the Tank
Receive News & Ratings for Expro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.