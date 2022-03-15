Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Shares Gap Down to $15.92

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.92, but opened at $15.02. Expro Group shares last traded at $15.80, with a volume of 2,982 shares traded.

XPRO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Expro Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Expro Group in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.16.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPRO. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Expro Group in the 4th quarter valued at $113,632,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Expro Group during the 4th quarter worth $42,642,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Expro Group during the 4th quarter worth $18,405,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expro Group during the 4th quarter worth $15,188,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Expro Group during the 4th quarter worth $14,514,000.

Expro Group Company Profile

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of integrated services across the well’s lifecycle. It offers well construction, subsea well access, well flow management, and well intervention applications. The company was founded on October 1, 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

