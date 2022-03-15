Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Stock Price Down 6%

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) shares dropped 6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $76.96 and last traded at $76.99. Approximately 473,166 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 34,768,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.88.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XOM. Cowen upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.06.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 5,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Puzo Michael J boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 41,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

