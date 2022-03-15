F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of F.N.B. Corp. have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Supported by solid loans and deposit balances, efforts to improve fee income and opportunistic acquisitions, F.N.B. Corp. remains well-poised for growth. , manageable debt levels and solid liquidity position bode well for the future. The company's capital deployment activities seem impressive, through which it will likely continue enhancing shareholder value. Nonetheless, Despite expected rate hikes, relatively lower interest rates remain a concern for the company as it is expected to continue putting pressure on margins in the near term. Moreover, elevated operating expenses might hamper bottom-line growth to some extent.”

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.50.

FNB stock opened at $12.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.36. F.N.B. has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $14.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. F.N.B. had a net margin of 30.30% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $302.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. F.N.B.’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that F.N.B. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 1,877.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,404,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,506,000 after buying an additional 19,372,714 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in F.N.B. during the 4th quarter valued at $38,129,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,324,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,630 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,114,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter worth $13,223,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About F.N.B. (Get Rating)

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on F.N.B. (FNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.