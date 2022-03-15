F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) Announces Earnings Results

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. F45 Training updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:FXLV traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,206. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.26 and a 200-day moving average of $13.05. F45 Training has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $17.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of F45 Training in a report on Monday. They issued an “inline” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F45 Training from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of F45 Training from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of F45 Training in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of F45 Training from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXLV. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in F45 Training by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,189,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,952,000 after purchasing an additional 261,959 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in F45 Training by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 723,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,881,000 after purchasing an additional 68,248 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in F45 Training by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 375,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 125,925 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in F45 Training by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 321,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 27,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in F45 Training by 538.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 259,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 218,466 shares during the last quarter. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

