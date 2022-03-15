Factom Trading Down 42.5% Over Last Week (FCT)

Factom (FCT) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 15th. One Factom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001193 BTC on major exchanges. Factom has a total market capitalization of $4.86 million and approximately $10,631.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Factom has traded down 42.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00045666 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,635.87 or 0.06651876 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,016.27 or 1.00985125 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00040151 BTC.

Factom Profile

Factom’s launch date was September 1st, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 10,271,097 coins. The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Factom’s official message board is factomize.com/forums . Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Factom’s official website is www.factomprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Factom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Factom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Factom using one of the exchanges listed above.

