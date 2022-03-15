Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Short Interest Update

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,730,000 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the February 13th total of 14,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $54.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.30. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $46.93 and a 52-week high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

FAST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 730 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,130,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,194,000 after purchasing an additional 807,302 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,347,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,964,000 after purchasing an additional 342,854 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,961,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,002,000 after purchasing an additional 297,846 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,546,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,478,000 after acquiring an additional 337,859 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 334.5% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,465,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

