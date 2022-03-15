Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RACE. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Ferrari by 384.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Ferrari by 166.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ferrari by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Redburn Partners raised Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Ferrari from $305.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ferrari from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.55.

RACE opened at $192.93 on Tuesday. Ferrari has a one year low of $178.87 and a one year high of $278.78. The company has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.44.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 19.47%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ferrari will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

