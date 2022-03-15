Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Cut to “Neutral” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Exane BNP Paribas currently has GBX 1,870 ($24.32) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 3,000 ($39.01).

FQVTF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fevertree Drinks from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fevertree Drinks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,300 ($29.91) to GBX 2,200 ($28.61) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fevertree Drinks from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fevertree Drinks has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,285.00.

Shares of FQVTF stock opened at $20.75 on Monday. Fevertree Drinks has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.27 and its 200 day moving average is $32.06.

Fevertree Drinks Plc operates as a holding and investment company. It manufactures and supplies premium carbonated mixes. The firm’s products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

