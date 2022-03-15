Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Downgraded to “Hold” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas lowered shares of Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. BNP Paribas currently has $1,870.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,300 ($29.91) to GBX 2,200 ($28.61) in a report on Friday, February 4th. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3,200.00 target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Fevertree Drinks from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Fevertree Drinks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,285.00.

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

Shares of Fevertree Drinks stock opened at $20.75 on Monday. Fevertree Drinks has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $38.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.27 and its 200 day moving average is $32.06.

Fevertree Drinks Plc operates as a holding and investment company. It manufactures and supplies premium carbonated mixes. The firm’s products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.