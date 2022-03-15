FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 314,300 shares, a growth of 43.1% from the February 13th total of 219,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.2 days.

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded FIBRA Macquarie México from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from 30.00 to 29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

FIBRA Macquarie México stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.12. 15,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,382. FIBRA Macquarie México has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1.21.

FIBRA Macquarie México operates as real estate investment trust. Its objective is to targeting the industrial, office and retail real estate opportunities. The firm focuses on stabilized income-producing properties. The company was founded on September 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

