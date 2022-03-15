Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.92 Million

Equities research analysts expect Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) to announce $19.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.46 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.19 million. Fidus Investment posted sales of $23.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full-year sales of $84.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $81.32 million to $86.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $94.19 million, with estimates ranging from $89.50 million to $98.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fidus Investment.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 128.37% and a return on equity of 9.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FDUS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fidus Investment by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 44,957 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 21.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDUS traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.18. 2,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,010. Fidus Investment has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $20.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.32 and a 200 day moving average of $17.97. The firm has a market cap of $493.14 million, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.32%.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

