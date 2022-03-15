Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.43.

Several analysts have recently commented on FRRPF shares. TD Securities raised Fiera Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Shares of Fiera Capital stock opened at $8.33 on Tuesday. Fiera Capital has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $9.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.27.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.