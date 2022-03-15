Financial Comparison: Atotech (ATC) vs. The Competition

Atotech (NYSE:ATC – Get Rating) is one of 18 public companies in the “Miscellaneous chemical products” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Atotech to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Atotech and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atotech 1 6 0 0 1.86 Atotech Competitors 92 376 334 9 2.32

Atotech presently has a consensus target price of $25.80, suggesting a potential upside of 18.89%. As a group, “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies have a potential upside of 31.97%. Given Atotech’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Atotech has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Atotech and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atotech -0.01% 4.43% 0.95% Atotech Competitors 33.45% 11.14% 1.43%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.4% of Atotech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atotech and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Atotech $1.23 billion -$289.40 million -51.67 Atotech Competitors $1.11 billion $14.76 million 8.55

Atotech has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Atotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Atotech competitors beat Atotech on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

About Atotech (Get Rating)

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies. Its products and technologies serve the principal electronics end-markets, including communication, computer, automotive, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military industries. The GMF segment provides chemistry, production technology, and services to the surface finishing industries in various areas of application. Its products and technologies serve the primary surface finishing end-markets comprising the automotive, consumer electronics, construction, sanitary, white goods, and oil and gas industries. The company also offers on-site support and training services. Atotech Limited was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in West Bromwich, United Kingdom.

