Financial Contrast: Riley Exploration Permian (REPX) & Its Competitors

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) is one of 277 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Riley Exploration Permian to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

This table compares Riley Exploration Permian and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riley Exploration Permian 4.45% 15.89% 8.51% Riley Exploration Permian Competitors -17.99% 4.09% 6.50%

Riley Exploration Permian pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Riley Exploration Permian pays out -24.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies pay a dividend yield of 12.2% and pay out 185.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Riley Exploration Permian has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Riley Exploration Permian’s competitors have a beta of 0.62, meaning that their average stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.3% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Riley Exploration Permian and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riley Exploration Permian 0 0 1 0 3.00 Riley Exploration Permian Competitors 2194 10808 15549 578 2.50

Riley Exploration Permian currently has a consensus target price of $55.00, indicating a potential upside of 104.69%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 13.39%. Given Riley Exploration Permian’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Riley Exploration Permian is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Riley Exploration Permian and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Riley Exploration Permian $151.04 million -$65.67 million -5.27 Riley Exploration Permian Competitors $8.31 billion $476.10 million 5.02

Riley Exploration Permian’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Riley Exploration Permian. Riley Exploration Permian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Riley Exploration Permian beats its competitors on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company. The firm is focused on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. Its activities also include the horizontal development of the San Andres formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Northwest Shelf of the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.