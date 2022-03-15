Financial Contrast: SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) vs. Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI)

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI – Get Rating) and SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Titan Medical alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for Titan Medical and SANUWAVE Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 SANUWAVE Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Titan Medical currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 729.88%. Given Titan Medical’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Titan Medical is more favorable than SANUWAVE Health.

Profitability

This table compares Titan Medical and SANUWAVE Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Medical N/A -100.14% -36.75% SANUWAVE Health -354.78% N/A -130.94%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.4% of Titan Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.5% of SANUWAVE Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of SANUWAVE Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Titan Medical has a beta of 2.92, meaning that its share price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SANUWAVE Health has a beta of -0.15, meaning that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Titan Medical and SANUWAVE Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Medical $20.00 million 2.68 -$24.18 million ($0.49) -0.98 SANUWAVE Health $4.06 million 17.12 -$30.94 million N/A N/A

Titan Medical has higher revenue and earnings than SANUWAVE Health.

Summary

Titan Medical beats SANUWAVE Health on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Titan Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Titan Medical, Inc. engages in the research and development of a computer-assisted robotic surgical technology for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). Its portfolio, the Enos™ system, is a robotic single access surgery with dual 3D and 2D definition vision systems, multi-articulating instruments, and a surgeon workstation. The company was founded on July 28, 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

SANUWAVE Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. is a shockwave technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of patented noninvasive, biological response activating devices. Its portfolio of healthcare products and product candidates activate biologic signaling and angiogenic responses, including new vascularization and microcirculatory improvement, helping to restore the body’s normal healing processes and regeneration. The company was founded on May 6, 2004 and is headquartered in Suwanee, GA.

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.