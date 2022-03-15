Financial Management Network Inc. Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Financial Management Network Inc. cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,643 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 53.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,447.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 115.7% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period.
Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.65. 7,652,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,220,306. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.17. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $31.28 and a twelve month high of $38.38.
SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.
