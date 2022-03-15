Financial Management Network Inc. Has $2.43 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Financial Management Network Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 1.1% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 145.5% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 42.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $9.98 on Tuesday, hitting $328.15. The company had a trading volume of 76,330,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,400,289. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $307.39 and a 1 year high of $408.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $353.25 and a 200-day moving average of $372.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

