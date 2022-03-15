Financial Management Network Inc. Invests $241,000 in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PH traded up $5.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $279.14. 684,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,129. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $268.51 and a 52 week high of $340.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $304.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.35.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.75%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PH. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.72.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,573,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

