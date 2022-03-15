Findel (LON:FDL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $232.98

Shares of Findel plc (LON:FDL – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 232.98 ($3.03) and traded as high as GBX 233 ($3.03). Findel shares last traded at GBX 233 ($3.03), with a volume of 7,031 shares trading hands.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 233 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 232.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 622.80, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of £201.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63.
Findel Company Profile (LON:FDL)
